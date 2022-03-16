Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea and do the double over a relegation threatened Toffees side.

But they remain without some key players for the game. Aside from longer term absentees Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez – United are sweating on the fitness of midfield pair Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton after they missed the match at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Willock also missed the game but Howe has confirmed he expects the 22-year-old to be back available.

Leandro Trossard of Brighton vies with Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Willock yes, he should be okay,” Howe revealed. “He had an illness but returned to training [Tuesday].

"Shelvey we’re waiting to see, hasn't trained yet so is a slightly bigger concern. Joelinton is going to be touch and go for this game and we have a decision to look after him with the break afterwards or push him back out there. We will make a late call on him.

"There are no new injuries, I think we’re okay. Fede Fernandez will hopefully train [Wednesday]. He’s obviously had quite a lay off and a slightly broken rehab but apart from that I think we’re okay.”

Top scorer Wilson returned to light training with the squad this week, but Howe admitted the striker still has some way to go.

“We’re hopeful, his situation hasn’t changed from a few weeks ago,” added the Newcastle head coach.

"He was out on the training pitch yesterday for a very, very light jog which is the first time we’ve seen him on the grass.

"When a player returns from injury and you see him on the grass, it’s a great thing to see.

"We hope to have Callum back but there is no guarantee at the moment. He’s still in the early stages of running but he’ll be a massive player to have back at any stage as we go into the final few games.”

Newcastle currently sit nine points above the relegation zone with 10 games remaining in their Premier League season.

