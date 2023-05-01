A season ending injury blow for Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff was a big absence from the starting line-up following his foot injury at Everton. The 25-year-old had featured in all 40 of Newcastle’s matches this season heading into the game but missed the clash at St James’ Park as Anthony Gordon came into the side in his place as one of four changes from the 4-1 win at Goodison Park.

Scan results on Longstaff’s foot revealed no break as Howe hopes to have the midfielder back in contention for next Sunday’s match at home to Arsenal (4:30pm kick-off). But one player missing on Sunday who won’t be available for the clash against The Gunners, or likely any of Newcastle’s remaining matches this season, is Jamaal Lascelles.

Lascelles was in attendance at St James’ Park for the match but head coach Eddie Howe admitted afterwards that The Magpies captain is likely to miss the final five matches with a calf injury.

“He’s picked up a calf injury in the gym,” Howe told BBC Newcastle. “It looks like his season could be over. A really big disappointment for us, because he’s been incredible behind the scenes. It’s a big blow.”

Southampton’s Champions League chant

In a poor first half from Newcastle which saw them fail to register a shot on target, Southampton took the lead as Stuart Armstrong rounded off a swift attacking move from close range. It’s now just one clean sheet in 15 matches for The Magpies, who still boast the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The travelling Southampton fans quickly made the most of the situation having won just one of their last 11 matches heading into the game.

"Champions League, you’re having a laugh,” chanted the Saints supporters in reference to Newcastle’s league position and potential Champions League qualification.

But the Newcastle supporters were quick to react with: “Premier League, you’re having a laugh.” Southampton obviously sitting adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table and facing relegation to the Championship.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Callum Wilson’s psychic Newcastle United prediction

A month ago, Callum Wilson was going through arguably the toughest spell of his career with just one goal in his last 17 matches for club and country. Since the World Cup break, Wilson had particularly struggled to make an impact for The Magpies and lost his place in the England squad as a result.

But instead of feeling sorry for himself, Wilson travelled with Newcastle to Dubai and seemingly made the most of the break to reset himself for the final 12 games of the season. And in the seven games since Dubai, Wilson has scored eight goals – setting a new Newcastle record for most Premier League goals in a calendar month.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes pictured with his child before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old came off the bench and quickly drew United level with an instinctive finish from Alexander Isak’s cross. He thought he’d given Newcastle the lead only for VAR to rule it out for offside before a Theo Walcott own goal made it 2-1 to the hosts shortly after.

Wilson then pounced to make it 3-1 in the closing stages but was once again denied his first Newcastle hat-trick by the crossbar. The Newcastle No. 9 now has 15 goals for the season, his best scoring return in the Premier League.

It was a brilliant month for The Magpies and Wilson, made even more impressive by the fact the striker predicted it a month prior despite going through a difficult spell at the time.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast in March, Wilson looked to the post international break matches, stating: "It's like a new season for me so it's going to be goals galore heading into the next few weeks!”

And goals galore it most certainly has been with Newcastle scoring 22 goals in April alone.

Bruno Guimaraes’ ‘immense happiness’

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United takes the ball around Alex McCarthy of Southampton and scores the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It was a day to remember for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes despite, by his own admission, not having his ‘best day at the office’ against The Saints. Prior to the match, the Brazilian took to the St James’ Park field with his baby son, Matteo, for the first time.

Afterwards, Guimaraes posted an image of himself and Matteo – who was born in Newcastle last October – on Instagram with the caption: “A day to stay forever in my memory! Immense happiness to enter with my son for the first time in our second home. Three more points on our walk. Thank you God for allowing me to live my dreams here.”

Although he strangely was credited with Newcastle’s second goal over the stadium PA, Guimaraes later added: “Not my best day at the office today, I know that but it happens sometimes. Very happy for our reaction and for the 3 points.”

European football guaranteed

Newcastle may have eyes firmly on Champions League football, but the win over Southampton as well as results elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday guarantees a top seven finish and that Eddie Howe’s side will be playing some form of European football next season.

Although Aston Villa and Spurs in sixth and seventh are 11 points behind The Magpies with four games remaining, the fact they both still have to play each other means only one of them would be able to mathematically catch Newcastle.

It’s the first time The Magpies have qualified for European football since the 2011-12 season as Sunday's win saw them equal their points tally from that fifth placed campaign with five games to spare. A stunning achievement after battling relegation last season.

But with Newcastle sitting nine points inside the Champions League places with only five games left, anything less than a top four finish now would feel slightly underwhelming.