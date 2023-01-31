Given Jonjo Shelvey’s imminent departure to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle have eyed Berge as a potential deadline day replacement. The Magpies have proposed a loan deal to Sheffield United with an obligation to buy the 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder.

Premier League rivals Fulham have also been credited with an interest in the Championship midfielder and have reportedly been ‘in talks’ over a £20million permanent deal.

But Berge’s chances of securing a deadline day move have been dashed with Yorkshire Live reporting that the midfielder trained as normal with the Sheffield United squad at Shirecliffe on deadline day.

With the transfer window not shutting until 11pm tonight, it still leaves time for Newcastle to make a move for Berge, but it is looking increasingly unlikely at this stage. The Magpies recently signed Anthony Gordon after the former Everton winger failed to turn up to training for three consecutive days.

Newcastle are hoping to sign a midfielder on loan before the deadline but have already seen an effort to bring in Conor Gallagher knocked back by Chelsea.