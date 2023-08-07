Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with the agent of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The Magpies are believed to be keen to add another centre-back to their squad before the end of the transfer window and we said to have shown an interest in Monaco star Axel Disasi prior to his move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Joachim Andersen has been lined up as an alternative to Nathan Collins.

Andersen has also been strongly linked with a move to Tyneside in recent weeks and journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the United hierarchy have held talks with the defender’s representatives on ‘multiple’ occasions.

He told the ‘Here We Go’ Podcast: “Let’s see what happens with the centre-backs I think as an extra deal.

“They always had conversations with Disasi but then he joined Chelsea, also they spoke multiple times with the agents of Joachim Andersen who is a player they have appreciated for a long time.”

Magpies legend makes transfer claim

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes the Magpies can enjoy ‘another very good season’ - but believes they may find it ‘very difficult’ to match last season’s top four finish unless they make two major signings during the remainder of the transfer window.

Eddie Howe has already added Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes to his squad and confirmation over a deal for Southampton and England Under-21 full-back Tino Livramento is believed to be imminent.

But as his former club prepare to return to the Champions League for the first time since he was a player at St James Park, Shearer has stressed the Magpies need to bring in ‘another two big hitters’ as the new season gets underway.

Speaking on the new ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer said: “I think they will have another very good season. In terms of doing what they did last season I think it will be very difficult for them unless in the last 10 days of the transfer window, if they go and get another two big hitters.”