Newcastle’s pre-season preparations have now concluded after they lifted the Sela Cup at St James’ Park. Wins over Fiorentina and Villareal meant the Magpies topped the competition and ended their summer, which included three games against Premier League opposition, unbeaten in seven games.

They were particularly impressive against Villareal with a Harvey Barnes brace and goals from Jacob Murphy and Joelinton sealing a comfortable and deserved 4-0 win. 34,621 fans were treated to a fine performance from Newcastle on Sunday, however, Eddie Howe admitted post-match that he believes his side still has more to give when the season kicks-off on Saturday.

Reflecting on the summer, Howe said: "I think pre-season has been pretty good. I think we always analyse what the players give and from day one the players have done really well to execute what we have tried to do.

"They have given everything physically. It has been an intense period but I compliment the group.

“I don't think that we have quite hit our best levels in terms of performance but today we followed the line of performing well. We were good in defence and good on the counter attack - so promising signs from the team."