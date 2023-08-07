Newcastle United’s pre-season concluded with a comfortable 4-0 win over Villareal at St James’ Park. Goals from Jacob Murphy, Joelinton and a brace from Harvey Barnes ensured the Magpies would lift the inaugural Sela Cup and concluded a fine pre-season for the group.

34,621 fans were in attendance to watch the Magpies in their final outing before their opening day clash against Aston Villa. Here, we take a look at five things we learned from the win over Villareal:

Super Harvey Barnes: directness and finishing prowess

Newcastle United’s newest hero introduced himself to the Magpies faithful in the best possible way by netting twice at the Gallowgate. Barnes impressed throughout and showed why the club were very keen to sign him from Leicester City.

The most impressive aspect of Barnes’ performance was how direct he was with the ball at his feet and how he constantly put his opponents on the back-foot when in possession. Barnes never gave his fullback a moment to relax and when the ball fell his way in the box - he was clinical.

Goals from the wings is something that Howe has been keen to add into his team and the 25-year-old’s natural finishing ability will be a major asset to the team. With both Barnes and Anthony Gordon impressing this summer - Howe faces a major call on which of the two gets the nod when Villa travel to the north east.

Jacob Murphy versatility

A slight-knock to Javier Manquillo meant Murphy was tasked with playing in a slightly unnatural right-back position against Villareal. Unsurprisingly, Murphy adapted well to this and put in yet another very solid display.

Speaking about the 28-year-old, Howe said: “A brilliant team player and I thought he was outstanding today in that right-back position and he had no complaints doing it so full credit to him.”

Beginning with his superb effort to open the scoring - a strike that gave Pepe Reina no chance in saving - Murphy was one of the Magpies’ star performers against Villareal and showed why, although he may not start week in and week out, he is one of Howe’s most trusted players. His versatility and willingness to do whatever is necessary is a major asset to the team and something that every squad needs to have - a selfless performer.

With game set to come thick and fast once the campaign gets underway, Murphy will get the chance to impress this season and there is no doubt he will be relied upon by his manager when the time comes.

Clean bill of health

Newcastle’s triumph in the Sela Cup also came without an increased injury list. Jamaal Lascelles picked up a slight knock during the second period but he was able to continue until the end.

Fabian Schar and Joe Willock both missed the game and remain the club’s only sidelined first-team players. Sean Longstaff, who didn’t feature in the USA, was able to complete 75 minutes against Villareal in what will be a massive boost to Howe ahead of the visit of Aston Villa.

United’s head coach now faces a huge selection headache ahead of the clash with the Villains, particularly in midfield. Assuming he sticks with his tried and tested 4-3-3 system, Howe will have to pick three of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley.

All six have staked claims to be included and may feel hard done by to be starting the match with Villa on the bench, however, it’s a nice dilemma for Howe to have heading into the opening day of the Premier League season.

Changes in the dugout

For potentially the last time at St James’ Park, certainly the last time for the foreseeable future, Howe and Jason Tindall were side-by-side in analysing and barking orders to the team. From next weekend, only one member of the coaching staff will be allowed in the technical area with others having to remain near the substitutes bench.

Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall won't be allowed to stand together in the technical area this season

Howe and Tindall will be greatly impacted by this change and will have to adapt their styles accordingly. Whilst the partnership won’t be broken up among this new change, it will be altered and the pair will have to find a new way of working - something they didn’t have to change throughout the Sela Cup.

Sela Cup trophy lift

Winning the Sela Cup hasn’t ended Newcastle’s long wait for a major trophy however that, twinned with their triumph in the Diriyah Season Cup over Al-Hilal in December, is allowing Newcastle to lift trophies and get the feeling of being successful in competitions. Winning breeds winning and having a group that are used to lifting trophies, albeit pre-season ones, should stand them in good stead for when they do get another opportunity at a major trophy.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles lifts the Sela Cup.

This is a message that Howe wants to instil in his players with the head coach stressing that he wants his team to win games, regardless of what competition they are playing in. Howe said: “We always want to win, regardless of the competition. This was a pre-season competition, we wanted to win it and I’m delighted to do so.

“It’s nice to see us lift a trophy but it’s not the ones we want so we will continue on that search. We’re determined to try and win something for the people of Newcastle.