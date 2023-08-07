Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos was eyed by Newcastle as a potential alternative attacking option after they missed out on Hugo Ekitike to PSG last summer. The Portuguese striker was valued at around £30million back then but has since seen his price rise significantly.

PSG have agreed a total deal worth up to £69million for Ramos but won’t pay the fee straight away due to Financial Fair Play regulations. The 22-year-old will join the Ligue 1 side on an initial loan deal before an obligation to buy deal is triggered next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ramos will undergo a medical at PSG over the next week after issuing his trademark ‘here we go’ message.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign, scoring 27 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 games for Benfica while also scoring a hat-trick for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last winter.

As a result, Ramos’ value has increased exponentially over the past 12 months. The player has a £105million release clause at Benfica which was always highly unlikely to be triggered.

But PSG are understood to have reached an agreement of around £69million including add-ons that they are obligated to pay following a season-long loan.