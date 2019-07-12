Newcastle United hope to finalise Steve Bruce deal – despite 'significant' issue
Newcastle United hope to finalise the appointment of Steve Bruce today.
The Sheffield Wednesday manager has held talks with officials while the two clubs discuss compensation over a move to St James’s Park, where the 58-year-old would succeed Rafa Benitez.
Bruce is “not deterred” by the largely negative reaction on Tyneside to United’s interest in appointing him following the June 30 departure of Benitez, who turned down a new one-year deal at the club.
Newcastle will have to pay a compensation package which is “significantly higher than £1million”, according to the Sheffield Star, our sister newspaper.
United hope to conclude a deal before the squad leaves for the Premier League Asia Trophy in China tomorrow.
Bruce, if appointed, could join up with Newcastle next week. The team, which is being prepared by Academy coaches Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson, will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing on July 17.