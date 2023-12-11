Newcastle United 'huge blow' confirmed as key player ruled out & trio at risk of Premier League ban
Kieran Trippier will miss Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League match against Fulham.
Newcastle United have been dealt a suspension blow with Kieran Trippier ruled out for the next Premier League match against Fulham.
Trippier was shown his fifth yellow card of the league season in the 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match.
The right-back is the third Newcastle player to pick up such a suspension this season after Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes. Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles are all one booking away from a ban.
Reflecting on Trippier's suspension, Howe told The Gazette: "It's a huge blow for us, Kieran is a standard for us really to get a level of consistent performance. We'll miss his quality.
“When he’s part of your biggest attacking threat every week yeah he’s a very difficult one to miss out. Even today he had his moments when he put in some really good crosses, particularly in the second half.
"He’s just an outstanding technician and we will certainly miss him against Fulham."
The Fulham match will be Trippier's first time out of United's starting line-up in the Premier League since the start of last season. On the booking front, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Sandro Tonali have two bookings though only Schar is currently available for selection and would have to be booked in all three of Newcastle's final league matches before the end of the year in order to be suspended.
Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett and Callum Wilson all have one Premier League booking each.