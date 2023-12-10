‘Lack of respect’ - Callum Wilson angered by Tottenham Hotspur star after on-field incident
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline in the capital on Sunday night.
Callum Wilson believes Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario showed him and his teammates ‘a lack of respect’ during Spurs’ 4-1 win over the Magpies. Goals from Son Heung-Min, Destiny Udogie and a brace from Richarlison condemned Newcastle to their second defeat in three days on their travels.
Spurs were comfortable throughout the game but Wilson, who made his long-awaited return from injury after a month out, was unhappy with Vicario after an incident between the pair. The Spurs man angered Wilson with his reaction after catching the ball and Newcastle’s no.9 bemoaned ‘a lack of respect’ from his opponent after the game.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilson said: “There’s a way to win isn’t there? I think we seen it in the week when Everton were winning and Pickford was messing around. The goalkeeper [Vicario], when I went for a header, was there pulling faces. It’s just a lack of respect I thought. I’ve said my piece, we’re grown men and we will move on.”