Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline in the capital on Sunday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Wilson believes Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario showed him and his teammates ‘a lack of respect’ during Spurs’ 4-1 win over the Magpies. Goals from Son Heung-Min, Destiny Udogie and a brace from Richarlison condemned Newcastle to their second defeat in three days on their travels.

Spurs were comfortable throughout the game but Wilson, who made his long-awaited return from injury after a month out, was unhappy with Vicario after an incident between the pair. The Spurs man angered Wilson with his reaction after catching the ball and Newcastle’s no.9 bemoaned ‘a lack of respect’ from his opponent after the game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad