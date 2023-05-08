A Martin Odegaard strike from distance and a Fabian Schar own goal saw Arsenal inflict only Newcastle’s second home defeat of the Premier League season at St James’ Park. But moments before Odegaard’s goal, The Magpies were denied a penalty following a VAR overturn.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially pointed to the spot after Bruno Guimaraes’ strike appeared to hit off the arm of Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. But after consulting the VAR monitor, the referee changed his decision - much to the frustration of the Newcastle players, fans and Shearer himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reasoning behind the overturned decision was that the ball appeared to hit Kiwior’s thigh before striking his arm, but the replays were not entirely conclusive. And Shearer was quick to question former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on whether he felt a clear and obvious error had been made by the referee to initially award the penalty.

“You think Dermot or you know?” Shearer asked on Premier League productions.

Gallagher replied: “Well I’m convinced it’s hit the top of his thigh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Shearer pressed the former referee as he added: “Are you 100% certain that’s hit the top of his leg and it’s an absolute howler from the referee?”

Gallagher response: “I think the fact is he’s given the penalty that I don’t think is handball.”

But Shearer was after answers as he hit back with: “Can you answer the question?”

Gallagher answered, admitting the referee made a ‘howler’ to award the penalty in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah I think it is a howler,” Gallagher said.

But Shearer kept on going, clearly frustrated by the decision: “Are you absolutely 10% certain that’s hit his leg on the replays that you’ve seen? Because I can’t see it, you must have better eyes than I have, and why’s it taken seven replays if it’s that certain?”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright attempted to settle the debate by pointing out the moment the ball touched Kiwior’s leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad