'Here we go' - £92m Premier League swoop confirmed after Newcastle United & Chelsea talks

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:02 BST
Bayern Munich’s Premier League shopping spree is set to continue with the signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

The 29-year-old will join for £42.26million from Fulham, agreeing a four-year deal at Bayern.

Palhinha has scored eight goals in 79 appearances for The Cottagers since his £20million arrival from Sporting CP in 2022.

The potential deal also sees Bayern Munich continue a trend of Premier League imports having signed Harry Kane and Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur and most recently Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Palhinha has already completed his medical at Bayern with a formal announcement expected.

Romano tweeted: “João Palhinha has already completed his medical as new Bayern player, contract until June 2028 to be signed today in Munich. Fulham will receive fee in the region of €50m [£42.26m] plus add-ons. “Here we go, confirmed.”

On Sunday, Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Olise from Palace for £50million following serious interest from several Premier League clubs. Both Newcastle United, Chelsea and Bayern were granted permission to speak with the player’s representatives last month along with the latter being able to strike a deal.

Olise has signed for Bayern until 2029 and leaves Palace having scored 16 goals in 90 appearances for the club, including 10 goals in 19 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

