Whilst Newcastle are yet to make a move in the transfer market, save for Garang Kuol eventually making the move to Tyneside at the beginning of the month, there is a possibility that Newcastle will add to their squad before the transfer deadline passes. Recent injuries to Jonjo Shelvey and Bruno Guimaraes has sharpened the need for another central-midfielder whilst depth at full-back and on the wing are also desired.

The Telegraph report that three Chelsea players have been identified as possible targets for Eddie Howe’s side in January with the Blues needing to trim their squad following a busy winter window. England internationals Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both been listed as potential targets for the Magpies, although Graham Potter would be reluctant to see the duo leave the club this month.

However, one player that could be allowed to depart the Blues this window is Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech. Despite helping his country to the World Cup semi-final, Ziyech hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot at Chelsea.

Furthermore, because of their winter spending, the Blues need to remove two non-homegrown players from their Champions League squad, with Ziyech likely to be one of those that misses out. The 29-year-old can play in the middle of midfield or out wide and could be someone Newcastle look to sign on-loan until the end of the season.

Ruben Neves has also emerged as a target in recent days, but it is believed that Wolves’ price tag would be a deterrent for Newcastle this month.