Newcastle United in ‘advanced talks’ for £15m transfer of Sheffield United starlet

Newcastle United’s search for a versatile forward has reportedly landed them at the door of Sheffield United’s Will Osula.

Newcastle United are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ over a move for Osula with a fee of around £15m, including add-ons, being discussed by the clubs, the Gazette understands. As reported by Sky Sports, that fee would be split into an initial £10m with £5m in add-ons.

Osula is a Denmark Under-21 international and made his Premier League debut for Sheffield United last season, playing 21 top-flight games for the Blades as they were relegated from the Premier League. The 20-year-old failed to score in any of those games, however, as he played in a variety of roles including on the wing and up-front.

Newcastle United have signed three players so far this summer but, with two of those being goalkeepers, are yet to really strengthen their first-team, barring the addition of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth. Paul Mitchell was announced as the club’s new sporting director last month.

Newcastle’s need for a versatile forward comes amid speculation linking both Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron with moves away from the club. Almiron has been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League whilst Wilson, who is expected to miss the beginning of the season through injury, has just one year left on his current deal with the club.

A replacement for either of these and a further back-up for star striker Alexander Isak may be required before the summer transfer window closes on Friday 30 August.