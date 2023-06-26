Newcastle United in 'advanced talks' over £15m transfer

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Tino Livramento, according to a report.

The club, which is set to confirm the £60million signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, are looking to strengthen a number of positions ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.

And the Daily Telegraph report that the club is in "advanced talks" with relegated Southampton over a move for the 20-year-old defender.

Livramento missed more than a year of football after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury late in the 2021/22 campaign.

The right-back – who started his career at Chelsea, and moved to Southampton two years ago – made his comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion late last month.

Southampton are said to value Livramento in the £30million-bracket, while Newcastle are said to want to pay half that figure.

Fraser move?

A cash-plus-player deal which would see 29-year-old winger Ryan Fraser move in the opposite director has reportedly been mooted.