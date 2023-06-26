News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in 'advanced talks' over £15m transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly close to agreeing a second major summer transfer deal.

Miles Starforth
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 19:15 BST

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Tino Livramento, according to a report.

The club, which is set to confirm the £60million signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, are looking to strengthen a number of positions ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.

And the Daily Telegraph report that the club is in "advanced talks" with relegated Southampton over a move for the 20-year-old defender.

Livramento missed more than a year of football after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury late in the 2021/22 campaign.

The right-back – who started his career at Chelsea, and moved to Southampton two years ago – made his comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion late last month.

Southampton are said to value Livramento in the £30million-bracket, while Newcastle are said to want to pay half that figure.

Fraser move?

A cash-plus-player deal which would see 29-year-old winger Ryan Fraser move in the opposite director has reportedly been mooted.

Fraser, under contract for two more years, was told earlier this year by head coach Eddie Howe that he does not have a future at the club.

