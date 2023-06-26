Sandro Tonali's making a big impact for his country – ahead of confirmation of his new club.

The AC Milan midfielder has agreed a six-year deal with Newcastle United after the two clubs negotiated a £60million transfer last week.

Tonali underwent a medical on Friday, but the move has not yet been officially announced in Milan and Newcastle.

The 23-year-old is leading Italy in the European Under-21 Championship.

And Tonali set up his team's opening goal in yesterday's 3-2 win over Switzerland in Cluj, Romania. Tonali had also set up a goal in last week's Group D defeat to France.

Italy's fate will be decided by Wednesday night's final group game against Norway, and Tonali's move is not expected to be confirmed before that fixture – as the former Brescia player is focused on his country.

'Perfect project'

Giuseppe Riso, Tanoli's representative, confirmed the proposed deal in an update late last week.

“We agreed all terms for Tonali with Newcastle, and the two clubs are finalising the deal," said Riso. "The contract with Newcastle will be valid for the next six years.

“Mission accomplished? Not yet, there are still a few days left, a little more. He'll undergo medical examinations in the next few hours.

“This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs.

“He'll be a crucial player for Magpies. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot. It’s difficult to reject huge bid for the club and the player."