Newcastle United in ‘advanced talks’ to bring in former Leeds man from Manchester United

Newcastle United’s recruitment operation behind the scenes continues as they close in on Manchester United’s head of young recruitment.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:09 GMT

Newcastle are reportedly in advanced talks to appoint Man United’s head of young recruitment David Harrison as the club’s new head of emerging talent. According to Fabrizio Romano, Harrison will work with the first-team and oversee academy signings worldwide.

Harrison has spent the last six years at Manchester United, previously working as Manchester City’s head of European youth scouting. The 59-year-old also spent five years as Leeds United’s head of recruitment between 2004 and 2009.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Magpies have made significant progress behind the scenes this season with several new recruitment roles created to help bolster the club’s first-team and academy sides. The head of emerging talent role was advertised by Newcastle in January along with a 13 to 18 UK scouting lead, recruitment operations manager and a scouting lead at the club’s academy.

As part of sporting director Dan Ashworth’s academy reform, Newcastle recently appointed former Manchester City and Leeds United scout Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment.

Manchester City scout Paul McLaren is set to join the club in a northern head scouting role. West Ham United academy recruitment manager Delroy Ebanks has been identified to fill a similar role for southern England.

The club are also expanding its scouting network worldwide as they look to appoint up to seven new international scouts in various countries across Europe and South America.

Newcastle are also looking to appoint an experienced head of data and insight to support the club’s football data team and assist the club in the transfer market.

