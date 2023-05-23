Although they could only draw 0-0 with Leicester City in their penultimate Premier League match of the season at St James’ Park last night, the point they earned was enough for Newcastle United to guarantee a top four finish this season.

That means that Eddie Howe and his players have managed to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League with one more match still to play. Understandably, the already frantic transfer rumours surrounding the club are likely to pick up even more now and there are still plenty in the headlines at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are said to be in a race with Leeds United and West Ham to sign a talented midfielder from EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly reached a ‘full agreement’ to sign one of Brighton & Hove Albion’s key players who Newcastle were briefly linked with earlier this year. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 23:

Newcastle United, Leeds and West Ham in ‘race’ to sign midfielder

Newcastle United are being linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, who has caught the eye at Ewood Park over recent times. According to Football League World, the Magpies will ‘join’ the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United in the race for him ahead of next term.

The 18-year-old has risen up through Rovers’ youth ranks and has played 22 times for their first-team. He is also an England youth international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool ‘close to full agreement’ for Brighton star as Man City ‘not in the race’

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to full agreement on personal terms with Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister. Newcastle United were briefly linked with a move for the Argentinian World Cup winner earlier this year but nothing seemed to come from those rumours.