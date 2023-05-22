News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in the Champions League: Eddie Howe reacts to 'incredible' achievement

Eddie Howe has reacted after Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 22nd May 2023, 23:19 BST- 2 min read

Eddie Howe hailed his "incredible" Newcastle United side after they qualified for the Champions League.

Howe's third-placed side claimed the point they needed to guarantee a top-four finish, and a place in the competition, from a goalless draw against Leicester City at St James' Park tonight.

Howe told Sky Sports: "It's a big relief, actually, an amazing night to see the supporters.

"It's just a general reaction to what we've achieved. It's incredible. It's been a great evening for us."

Asked what he had expected this season, Howe said: "It certainly wasn't top four. I think you always hope, you always believe, and you have to dream.

"But we didn't feel that we were ready for that. After last season's battle with relegation, it was whether we could consolidate, and become a better team.

"The lads have been unbelievable for me this year. I can't praise them enough. Their attitude, their mentality. It's just been incredible."

Howe and his players were applauded on a lap of appreciation after the final whistle.

Asked about the team's bond with the fanbase, Howe said: "I think if you're not united with the fan base, regardless of how you play and performances, I don't think it's going to work.

"The first thing was to show how important it was that we represented the city in the right way, and that's through sheer hard work and determination.

"The supporters, even in the dark days during the first few weeks, have stuck with us. They've galvanised the squad this year without a doubt.

"Whenever you achieve something, you're not just happy to participate. You want to succeed, and want success. I want success massively for this football club.

"We'll enjoy tonight, but we want to bring silverware here if we can in the future."

Related topics:Leicester CityChampions League