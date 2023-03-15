There is just one round of Premier League action remaining before the first international break of 2023 as Gareth Southgate’s England get ready for a Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Italy and Ukraine.

Newcastle United are in Friday night action when they head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories breaking behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

The Magpies are said to be ‘in a race’ with Liverpool to sign a 21-year old starlet from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors while they are also thought to be monitoring a player much closer to home who the Reds also have their eye on along with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, March 15:

Newcastle United in race with Liverpool for for £20m Boca Juniors star

Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Barcelona are among multiple clubs around Europe keeping tabs on Boca Juniors star Alan Varela. The article states that the 21-year-old central midfielder is ‘set to be one of Argentina’s hottest properties this summer.’

It is also claimed that Boca fielded multiple enquiries for Varela, including one from Bournemouth, in January but no deal was agreed. In terms of a price tag, it is claimed that a bid of around £16-20 million is likely to be enough for Boca to let the player leave in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United ‘monitroing’ Brighton & Hove Albion star

Alexis Mac Allister is ready to leave Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer amid interest from ‘a host’ of Premier League clubs, according to 90min. The site claims that Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in the FIFA World Cup winner along with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.