A Newcastle Under-16s side will head to Northern Ireland this summer to compete in the annual youth football competition billed as ‘one of Europe’s Elite Youth Football Tournaments’. They will be joined by Under-16s sides from Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Rangers.

It’s the first time Newcastle have competed in the tournament since they finished runners-up to Valencia in 2019. The competition marks its 40th anniversary this summer.

Joey Barton, Craig Bellamy, Nicky Butt, Michael Chopra, Damien Duff, Shane Ferguson, Keith Gillespie, Aaron Hughes and James Milner are among the former Magpies to have taken part in the competition during their youth.

The tournament will start with a Welcoming Ceremony on Sunday, July 23 in Coleraine and conclude with a Finals Day on Friday, July 28 across the Causeway Coast & Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council areas.

