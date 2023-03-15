News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United side to face Manchester United, Brighton & Rangers in pre-season competition

Newcastle United have been confirmed as one of four ‘Premier Section’ teams competing in the SuperCupNI 2023.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 15th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 1 min read

A Newcastle Under-16s side will head to Northern Ireland this summer to compete in the annual youth football competition billed as ‘one of Europe’s Elite Youth Football Tournaments’. They will be joined by Under-16s sides from Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Rangers.

It’s the first time Newcastle have competed in the tournament since they finished runners-up to Valencia in 2019. The competition marks its 40th anniversary this summer.

Joey Barton, Craig Bellamy, Nicky Butt, Michael Chopra, Damien Duff, Shane Ferguson, Keith Gillespie, Aaron Hughes and James Milner are among the former Magpies to have taken part in the competition during their youth.

The tournament will start with a Welcoming Ceremony on Sunday, July 23 in Coleraine and conclude with a Finals Day on Friday, July 28 across the Causeway Coast & Glens, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council areas.

Oisin McEntee (C) of Newcastle United celebrates with team mates after opening the scoring with a header during the Super Cup NI u18 tournament group game between Newcastle United u18's and Komazawa University FC u18's at Scroggy Road on July 26, 2017 in Limavady, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
