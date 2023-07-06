News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United have been linked with another spectacular Serie A transfer while Paris Saint-Germain make their move.

Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

PSG trigger £5.1m clause for Newcastle United target

Newcastle United target Xavi Simons has reportedly had his £5.1million buy-back clause triggered by Paris Saint-Germain.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have sent ‘formal communication’ to PSV Eindhoven regarding Simons’ clause. Still the final decision lies with the player himself as PSG look to agree personal terms.

Brighton & Hove Albion have asked to be kept ‘informed’ about in-demand PSV and Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion have asked to be kept ‘informed’ about in-demand PSV and Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Simons has been credited as being on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of transfer targets along with Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams. But the 20-year-old’s former club Paris Saint-Germain are the front-runners to re-sign the attacking midfielder, who scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for PSV last season.

PSG’s position is strengthened significantly by their relatively small £5.1million buy-back release clause for Simons, who is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe this summer and valued at around £34million on the open market.

Newcastle United linked with another stunning Serie A move after Juventus legend ‘talks’

With Newcastle looking to strengthen their defensive options this summer, one eye-catching name has been linked with a spectacular move to the club.

Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly held ‘talks’ with Newcastle as he enters the final season of his playing career. The 36-year-old has already announced his intentions to retire from professional football next summer and Calciomercato claim he could be swapping the black and white of Juve for the black and white of Newcastle with the Serie A club open to letting him leave this summer.

While initial talks have reportedly taken place, a lot of work would be required in order to get this deal done. While Bonucci doesn’t fit the profile of player Newcastle are looking to recruit, Premier League clubs have had success with signing veteran defenders in the latter stages of their careers.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva was named as The Blues’ player of the year for the 2022-23 season at age 38.

Bonucci has enjoyed a decorated career as one of the top defenders in Europe over the past decade, captaining both Juventus and Italy. The nine-time Serie A winner scored an equaliser in the Euro 2020 final against England as Italy went on to win on penalties.

