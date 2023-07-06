Newcastle United’s players will start work in earnest ahead of the new campaign next week.

The club’s Under-21 squad, including Lewis Miley and Joe White, is back in training ahead of the 2023/24 season along with Newcastle United Women, who won promotion to the third tier of the women's game last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Eddie Howe’s senior squad are yet to report back en masse because of the late finish to last season due to the mid-season World Cup in Qatar.

A number of first-team players have been getting physio and doing gym work ahead of the start of pre-season.

And new signing Sandro Tonali yesterday visited the club’s rebuilt Benton base for the first time.

The 23-year-old midfielder, signed from AC Milan in a £55million deal, will now take a short break following Italy’s elimination from the European Under-21 Championship before returning later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those players who were not on international duty this summer are due back over the weekend ahead of the July 15 pre-season fixture against Gateshead at the International Stadium.

The club’s international players, including Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, will have a slightly longer holiday.