Newcastle United transfers: The club are in talks regarding one of their goalkeepers this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson's initial loan spell at Northampton Town is due to end this month.

Thompson joined Northampton on an initial half-season loan deal from Newcastle in August. The 19-year-old initially joined The Cobblers as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an injury to the former Sunderland man thrust the teenager into Northampton's starting line-up on a regular basis. As his loan spell at Sixfields comes to an end, he has made 20 first-team appearances between the sticks, keeping five clean sheets including last time out against Cheltenham.

After the 1-0 win over Cheltenham, Northampton boss Jon Brady confirmed Northampton are in talks to extend Thompson's stay at the club until the end of the season.

Brady told BBC Radio Northampton: "Ideally we're trying to [extend Thompson's loan until the end of the season] and we're in the hands of Newcastle but we are [trying]."

Reflecting on his loan spell at Northampton so far, Thompson told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “I knew I was coming in as number two and I was hoping I could play a few games and see what happens but unfortunately Lee has been injured a couple of times and that’s meant I’ve played quite a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad