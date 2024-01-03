Newcastle United in talks with EFL club for half-season goalkeeper deal after injury blow
Newcastle United transfers: The club are in talks regarding one of their goalkeepers this month.
Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson's initial loan spell at Northampton Town is due to end this month.
Thompson joined Northampton on an initial half-season loan deal from Newcastle in August. The 19-year-old initially joined The Cobblers as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge.
But an injury to the former Sunderland man thrust the teenager into Northampton's starting line-up on a regular basis. As his loan spell at Sixfields comes to an end, he has made 20 first-team appearances between the sticks, keeping five clean sheets including last time out against Cheltenham.
After the 1-0 win over Cheltenham, Northampton boss Jon Brady confirmed Northampton are in talks to extend Thompson's stay at the club until the end of the season.
Brady told BBC Radio Northampton: "Ideally we're trying to [extend Thompson's loan until the end of the season] and we're in the hands of Newcastle but we are [trying]."
Reflecting on his loan spell at Northampton so far, Thompson told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “I knew I was coming in as number two and I was hoping I could play a few games and see what happens but unfortunately Lee has been injured a couple of times and that’s meant I’ve played quite a lot.
“I’m learning plenty and I feel so much of my game has improved while I’ve been here. I think most of it is about game management at this level and understanding when to do things and when not to do things. It’s very different playing at this level, especially the physicality, and it is a big step up from playing academy level but I feel like I’ve done well in the circumstances and my game is improving.”