Krafth has been taking part in training at Newcastle this month after 13 months out with an ACL injury. The right-back’s injury saw him miss out on The Magpies’ Champions League squad but he has been named in the 25-man Premier League squad.

Although Krafth will find himself behind Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento in the pecking order even after he regains full fitness, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe insists the 29-year-old remains a ‘vital’ part of his squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Providing an update on the defender, Howe told The Gazette: “It’s early steps for Emil but great to see him back, he’s a brilliant character.

“He’s trained four or five sessions now and he’s got better with each one and I think the group are happy to see him with us again, he’s got a great mentality and is a vital part of our squad.”

Krafth has made 64 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Amiens for £5million in 2019, scoring once. His last appearance for the club came in August 2022 when he picked up a serious ACL injury in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers.