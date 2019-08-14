Newcastle United in talks with Sean Longstaff over lucrative contract extension amid Manchester United bids

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And brother Matty Longstaff could also be in line for a new contract, according to a report in the Times.

The older of the Longstaff brothers Sean had his breakthrough campaign under Rafa Benitez last season, cut short only by a knee injury which kept him out from March.

His 11 appearances for the first-team proved enough to the Red Devils and Solskjaer that the player was worth upward of £30million, rising to £35million with add ons. This was an offer United turned down.

The Magpies are primed for Man United to return with an even bigger offer in the next window, but the Magpies hierarchy value Longstaff closer to £50million in the current market.

In a bid to secure their asset they are reportedly negotiating new terms with the player, which could see his pay packet, only renegotiated in December, rise to around £80,000, making him the second highest paid player at the club.

The Times report also states brother Matty could also be rewarded for his stellar pre-season form.

It reads: "Newcastle United are in talks about handing Sean Longstaff a new contract, which could be worth as much as £80,000 a week.

"The club have to improve the terms on his four-year deal, signed in December, having valued him as much as £50 million in discussions with Manchester United in the past month. United were willing to offer about £20 million for him and the transfer never took place. In those circumstances clubs usually reward a player to reflect his worth and also extend his contract to enhance his value to them."