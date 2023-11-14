Newcastle United injuries: Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes are closing in on a return while Sven Botman's situation remains unclear.

Newcastle United will be hoping for some injury boosts over the international break.

Newcastle were without 11 players for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League. During the match, Miguel Almiron went off with a hamstring injury while Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar played on after suffering knocks.

With United's squad now having two weeks to recover until their next Premier League match at home to Chelsea on November 25, it is understood that a couple of players will be back in contention.

One such player is £63million record signing Alexander Isak, who has missed the last five matches since suffering a groin injury against Borussia Dortmund last month. The striker has withdrawn from the Sweden squad as a result but has been spotted back on the grass at the training ground and could be back for Newcastle after the break

"Alex is doing well," Howe claimed. "He's building up his load to make sure he's robust enough to return. His fitness levels and his groin at the moment, touch wood, feels good.

"He's on plan to return after the international break."

Newcastle have also had a slight boost regarding Harvey Barnes, who was initially ruled out until early 2024 with a foot injury. But the winger is already back on the grass and could be back involved by early December.

"I think he’s just started running," Howe added. "He had to let his bone heal in his toe. Fingers crossed he’s on the right path. He’s probably one who won’t be too far away after the international break.” But one player whose injury remains clouded in uncertainty is Sven Botman. The 23-year-old defender has missed the last 11 matches with a knee injury and Howe has hinted the player could require surgery.

Botman is facing at least three months out in total as Newcastle look to get to the bottom of the issue.

"No massive news regarding Sven, he's been progressing well," Howe continued. "He's been away in Holland getting specialist treatment there.

"I think he's back here so I'll have a chat with him and see how he's doing. Not to this level but it's a difficult one because I don't want to build it up any more than it is.