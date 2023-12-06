Newcastle United injuries: There is mixed news on the injury front heading into the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will be without Nick Pope until the back end of the season at the earliest while Sven Botman is closing in on a return.

Pope dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park. Sky Sports claims a decision has been made for the goalkeeper to have an operation and has no clear timeframe for his return.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average recovery time for such surgery is around four months though, given Pope's role as goalkeeper and more demanding use of his shoulder, it is likely to be longer. Martin Dubravka is set to step into the side in Pope's absence.

Two Newcastle players have already undergone surgery since the start of the season. Jacob Murphy had an operation on a dislocated shoulder while Matt Targett had surgery on his hamstring.

Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Sven Botman posted an encouraging injury update regarding his knee issue. The 23-year-old has been out since September and has been considered for surgery himself.

Sven Botman is closing in on a return for Newcastle United.

But after returning to light training individually, Botman took to Instagram to post an image of himself celebrating his first goal for Newcastle at Sheffield United in what remains his most recent match for the club. The Dutch defender suggested his injury return was close as he captioned the image with: "Last few steps."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad