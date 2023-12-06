News you can trust since 1849
Sven Botman issues three-word injury update as third Newcastle United surgery blow confirmed

Newcastle United injuries: There is mixed news on the injury front heading into the festive season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:31 GMT
Newcastle United will be without Nick Pope until the back end of the season at the earliest while Sven Botman is closing in on a return.

Pope dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park. Sky Sports claims a decision has been made for the goalkeeper to have an operation and has no clear timeframe for his return.

The average recovery time for such surgery is around four months though, given Pope's role as goalkeeper and more demanding use of his shoulder, it is likely to be longer. Martin Dubravka is set to step into the side in Pope's absence.

Two Newcastle players have already undergone surgery since the start of the season. Jacob Murphy had an operation on a dislocated shoulder while Matt Targett had surgery on his hamstring.

Elsewhere in the Newcastle squad, Sven Botman posted an encouraging injury update regarding his knee issue. The 23-year-old has been out since September and has been considered for surgery himself.

Sven Botman is closing in on a return for Newcastle United.

But after returning to light training individually, Botman took to Instagram to post an image of himself celebrating his first goal for Newcastle at Sheffield United in what remains his most recent match for the club. The Dutch defender suggested his injury return was close as he captioned the image with: "Last few steps."

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has stepped into the side successfully in Botman's absence. In addition to Botman, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are also closing in on returns from their respective ankle and Achilles injuries.

