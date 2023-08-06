Imminent Newcastle United signing in attendance

Newcastle were handed a transfer boost on Saturday as Tino Livramento was spotted in the stands at St James’ Park ahead of his expected £35million transfer from Southampton. The 20-year-old right-back is set to complete a move to Newcastle but head coach Eddie Howe admitted there was ‘no update’ to share on the player following the win over Fiorentina.

“I’ve been preparing for this game and training with the guys who are playing [v Villarreal on Sunday] so I have no update,” he told The Gazette.

“Until anything is signed, as I’ve said many times, I’ll talk as long as you want when they’re our player but until then I won’t.”

In spite of Howe’s comments, Livramento is expected to complete his move to Newcastle over the coming days.

Newcastle United hand St James’ Park full debuts to trio

Sandro Tonali made his first appearance at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon against familiar opposition in Fiorentina. The 23-year-old midfielder handled the occasion well as a Wor Flags banner in tribute to him was displayed in the Gallowgate Stand ahead of the match.

The Italian was one of three full home debutants for The Magpies on Saturday afternoon along with Lewis Miley and Alex Murphy.

Despite Miley and Murphy only being 17 and 19 respectively, Howe is hoping to keep both players in and around the first team opposed to sending them out on loan.

“At this minute in time, yes,” Howe said when asked if he’d keep Murphy. “I don’t think it’s set in stone but he’s done well enough certainly to continue his journey with us short term and we hope he keeps progressing and improving.”

Newcastle United’s rare referee selection

The referee for Newcastle’s match against Fiorentina was none other than Michael Oliver. While Oliver is one of England’s leading referees, he is unable to officiate competitive Newcastle matches due to the fact that he is a supporter of the club.

But as Saturday’s match was a friendly, Oliver had the very rare privilege of refereeing a match at St James’ Park as goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak secured a 2-0 win.

There was never going to be any degree of bias from Oliver as he remained neutral and balanced throughout in his decision making.

Newcastle United top the group

After Nice and Villarreal drew 1-1 in the early kick-off, Newcastle’s 2-0 win put them in the driving seat to win the Sela Cup heading into Sunday. The Magpies top the group on five points with three points for a win and two points for the two goals scored.

Nice and Villarreal are joint second on two points each while Fiorentina are fourth on zero points. The Magpies face Villarreal on Sunday knowing a win should be enough to claim the inaugural Sela Cup.

The unique scoring system of the Sela Cup sees three points for a win, a point for a draw and a point for every goal scored. A win for Newcastle against Villarreal would guarantee Sela Cup success unless Nice were to secure a high scoring win against Fiorentina in the early kick-off on Sunday.

But the picture will become clearer come the 4pm kick-off at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Things to consider for Aston Villa opener

Newcastle will line-up considerably differently for the start of their competitive season against Aston Villa in a week’s time.

The front three of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron posed enough of a threat to suggest that they could be the attacking line for the Premier League opener while Elliot Anderson continues to play himself into contention after another encouraging outing.

But when asked if that would be his front three for the Villa match, Howe responded: “Not at all, that’s the three we played but there is no real indication because I haven’t firmed the decision in my head yet.

“I want to give every player the opportunity to get themselves into the starting line-up so I’m going to see what tomorrow brings and then it will be early next week before I firm up my team.”

Miley’s performance in midfield continued his fine pre-season form which could see him earn a place on the bench for the Premier League opener at St James’ Park next weekend.

But there are still some big decisions to be made defensively with Fabian Schar absent from the starting line-up and ruled out for the Villarreal match on Sunday.

“He won’t feature [against Villarreal],” Howe said. “Fabian is close to training and returning to the group but not in time for this game.”

Given Schar was a virtual mainstay at the back for Newcastle last season, Howe has a decision to make as to whether to thrust him into the starting line-up for the season opener despite him missing the final three pre-season matches due to a hamstring injury, or whether he opts to play Jamaal Lascelles or Dan Burn instead in a centre-back position.

Newcastle open the season against Villa, one of only four teams to beat them in the Premier League last season along with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.