Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall has been on Newcastle’s radar this summer as a potential loan option. The 18-year-old featured 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season, including home and away against Newcastle in the Premier League and was named as The Blues’ man of the match in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge back in May.

While Hall has connections to Newcastle through his dad, who is a Magpies fan, he is set to leave Chelsea on loan to join another Premier League club instead.

According to South London Press, Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a loan deal for the young left-back. The move, which is ‘almost agreed’, will see him sign a contract extension at Chelsea before making the temporary switch to Selhurst Park.

Newcastle meanwhile are hoping to secure a move for Southampton left-back Tino Livramento this weekend. The 20-year-old is one Tyneside for his medical after a £35million deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Livramento was left out of the Saints squad for their Championship opening day win at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of his imminent move to St James’ Park.