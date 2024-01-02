Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland in the FA Cup third round.

Wilson missed Monday's 4-2 defeat at Liverpool with a calf issue and is now set to miss The Magpies' next two matches. Kieran Trippier also missed the game at Anfield after suffering a groin strain in the 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

When asked about the injuries after the Liverpool match, Howe explained: "Both injuries picked up against Nottingham Forest.

"Kieran has got a groin problem, we're unsure how serious it is but we hope we can get him back quickly. Callum will be missing for the next two games."

Two games out will rule Wilson out of Sunderland as well as Newcastle's next Premier League match at home to Manchester City on January 13 (5:30pm kick-off). The Newcastle No. 9 has started just 10 matches for the club in all competitions so far this season but has an impressive strike rate having found the net eight times. Wilson also has a 100% scoring record against Sunderland in his career having found the net in his only match against them - a 2-0 Premier League win for AFC Bournemouth back in 2015.