Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have suffered more injuries and lost most days of action through injury than any other Premier League side this season. The Magpies are slowly coming through the very worst of their fitness issues and have been able to welcome back players such as Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and Alexander Isak in recent times.

However, the Magpies have still suffered 29 injuries across their squad - totalling 1,333 days of lost action (as of February 29). Brentford have been the next hardest hit by injuries, but have only seen their players miss 1,159 days - 174 days less than Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have also had their fair share of injury problems - and are still suffering from some of those - however, as it stands, only Chelsea have surpassed the 1000 day mark - according to BBC Sport. Brighton and Sheffield United have also had over 1000 missed days through injury whilst West Ham and Wolves have been least affected with just 331 and 316 days missed respectively.

The Blues are Newcastle’s next opponents when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday 11 March (8pm kick-off). Chelsea could be without Christopher Nkunku who picked up a knock during the Carabao Cup final last weekend.