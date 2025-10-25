Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has issued a positive injury update regarding Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action against Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game with Sandro Tonali a minor doubt due to illness after being an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa have missed recent matches due to injury, but all three are back on the grass and pushing to return.

Wissa is yet to feature for Newcastle since his £55million deadline day move from Brentford but it is hoped he will be available within the next fortnight as he recovers from a knee injury. Tino Livramento, also recovering from a knee injury, is also thought to be progressing well.

After initially being given an eight-week return timeframe from his injury suffered against Arsenal, Livramento is already back on the grass after less than a month.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall hamstring injury

Hall suffered a hamstring injury against Union Saint-Gilloise at the start of the month which was initially described as not being a ‘short term’ injury by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

The 21-year-old left-back missed around five months of first-team football due to a serious foot injury picked up back in February before suffering a fresh injury blow shortly after returning to fitness.

“We've been trying to manage him back,” Howe said shortly after the injury was confirmed. “Unfortunately, yeah, I just felt something in that game. We've had it scanned before we get conclusive evidence of how long he'll be out.

“He needs another re-scan in about 10 days, I think it is. So it's not going to be a short-term injury. We hope it's not going to be a long-term injury, but we sort of don't know yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Hall’s scan results after the international break, Howe added: “The second scan was good news. So there was different scales of time he could be out. It's the shorter time.

“We hope he'll be back during this period of games we have before the next international break.”

Eddie Howe drops big Lewis Hall return hint

Newcastle face Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Athletic Club and Brentford before the international break.

And when asked for a fitness update on Hall and Livramento in particular, head coach Howe revealed the former was back in training - hinting at his possible involvement this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tino is on the grass for the first time [Friday] and he’s making really good progress, so we’re really happy with him,” Howe said.

“Lewis is the same, he’s doing really well. He’s been on the grass for a while and is pushing himself. He’s done back-to-back sessions now.

“He’ll be hopefully not too far away now.”

Given Hall’s injury struggles this year and the fact he’s recently been rested in matches even before his hamstring injury, the Fulham game could still come too soon. But after what could have been months on the sidelines for the young defender, the fact he is close to a return is a big boost for Howe and his side.