Newcastle had three of their internationals hit by injury with Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes withdrawing from the Sweden and Brazil squads respectively while Chris Wood was also forced off with an injury for New Zealand.

The break has allowed the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, who are both nearing returns following their respective hamstring injures, to get closer to contention.

Next up for United in the Premier League is a trip to face Fulham on October 1 (3pm kick-off).

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

But which players will be available to make the trip to Craven Cottage?

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Alexander Isak – leg

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s next two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It is expected that he will have a short spell on the sidelines.

What has been said

“The scan doesn’t look too bad, so we’re not overly concerned it’s a long injury. He's out running on grass, so he’s looking good,” Howe said.

Potential return date

15/10: Manchester United (A)

Callum Wilson – hamstring

Wilson picked up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s 3-3 draw at home to Manchester City last month.

Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, it’s a frustrating start to the season for the striker who missed half of last season due to injury.

The 30-year-old has two goals in three appearances for Newcastle so far this season but missed a lot of training due to his hamstring issue.

He was understood to be 'close’ to featuring against his former club Bournemouth but was rested with Alexander Isak leading the line instead.

But he is now expected to return at Fulham this weekend.

What has been said

Wilson said: “We have Fulham on Saturday, which is away – looking forward to that one.

“I’ve worked hard to get to a point where I’m available for selection. I’ll be working hard this week in training, and then we’ll see where we are at.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Elliot Anderson – knock

The 19-year-old midfielder was a sorely missed absentee from Newcastle's bench on Saturday after making a number of impressive cameo appearances following his full debut in the Carabao Cup at Tranmere Rovers.

But a ‘minor’ knock ultimately ruled him out of the Bournemouth game though Howe is confident he will be back in contention to feature after the international break as the teenager awaits his full Premier League debut for the Magpies.

What has been said

Explaining Anderson’s absence against Bournemouth, Howe told The Gazette: “Very minor niggle, he’ll be fit, fine, for the next game.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Chris Wood – rib

The Newcastle striker was forced off following a suspected rib injury during New Zealand’s 2-0 defeat at home to Australia on Sunday.

New Zealand’s medical staff gave Wood on field treatment and attempted to strap him up, but the All Whites’ all-time top goalscorer couldn’t continue and was substituted 10 minutes before half-time.

What has been said

Wood said: “I went in for a challenge and something popped in my rib. It hurt to run and breathe, so I had to come off.”

Potential return date

08/10: Brentford (H)

Bruno Guimaraes – thigh

The midfielder only just returned from a hamstring injury for Newcastle before joining up with the Brazil squad for international duty, where it has been confirmed that he is now suffering from an issue with his left thigh.

He has subsequently withdrawn from the Brazil squad and returned to Newcastle, where he has taken part in full training ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.

What has been said

Howe said: "Bruno’s trained with us. Had a couple of difficult calls to say various things had happened to various players. We were concerned for Bruno, but he's come back, and the scan was good. He’s trained, and he’s trained well.

"Obviously, it was slightly disruptive. These two weeks were really important in terms of his training and getting his match sharpness back. He’s in the squad.”

Potential return date

01/10: Fulham (A)

Allan Saint-Maximin – hamstring

The French winger suffered a slight hamstring issue following his stunning late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

He has since missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches and has spent time in Monaco to work on his rehab.

Saint-Maximin is understood to be ‘very close’ to a return.

What has been said

United’s head coach said: “He’s doing well. He’s had a period away. He’s come back. He’s close, very close. It’s how we view things. There’s a lot of moving parts with us at the moment.”

Potential return date

08/10: Brentford (H)

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

It is not believed to be serious but the 33-year-old has missed training this week as a result.

What has been said

Mail Online initially reported the news of Ritchie’s injury.

Potential return date

TBC (October 2022)

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 3-2 defeat at Benfica during pre-season, facing a number of months on the sidelines.

But his progress has been better than expected and he could potentially be back in contention by the end of the month.

Shelvey needs to play just three more first team matches for Newcastle in order to trigger a one-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

What has been said

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth match, Howe said: “Jonjo’s making good progress. He’s out on the grass, he’s running.

"He’s looking good. He’s in really good physical condition, he’s looking after himself, so we anticipate that hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Potential return date

19/10: Everton (H)

Karl Darlow – ankle

In September, Karl Darlow suffered a twisted ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as a short-term replacement.

Darlow’s injury is not thought to be too serious and as a result he has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season.

What has been said

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow - he was just in training doing normal shot action but he twisted his ankle.

"With that, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could compliment the goalkeepers we have. [Karius] has come in and trained very well."

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date