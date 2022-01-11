As games in January go, few come much bigger than Saturday’s clash with the Hornets.

The battle to survive relegation has seemingly turned into a four-horse race with just one spot available in next season’s Premier League for the winner.

Newcastle come into the game on the back of a disappointing showing in the FA Cup but will they be buoyed by players that have been absent because of injury?

Their most obvious injury-miss, and this was highlighted through their failure to put the ball in the Cambridge net on Saturday, is Callum Wilson.

Wilson is the Magpies’ top-scorer this season but is destined to be spending a few more weeks on the sidelines.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Howe admitted that Wilson is set to be out for another eight weeks following a calf-injury he suffered against Manchester United:

“He had a scan yesterday,” said head coach Howe. “I think he’s going to be out for eight weeks.”

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joining Wilson in being ruled-out of Saturday’s game will be Isaac Hayden. Hayden has undergone knee surgery with February a realistic return date for the midfielder.

A small bit of good news for Howe could be that defenders Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis may be back in training soon.

Speaking after the game with Liverpool last month, Howe revealed that the pair could be out for a while:

“I think they’re going to be longer-term,” said United's head coach. “We don’t expect them back for the foreseeable future, unfortunately.

Callum Wilson suffered injury against Manchester United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"Jamal’s a very strange one early in the game against Liverpool. I know he hadn’t had a lot of football, but that was a really big blow for us at the beginning of that match, and Feddy, it looks like it’s going to be around the same length of time.”

Supporters will hope that both Lewis and Fernandez can make their returns to the first-team fold soon with Lewis especially impressing since Howe took over.

The Watford game on Saturday may come too early for the pair however.

