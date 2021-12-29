Callum Wilson hobbled off just before half-time whilst Allan Saint-Maximin lasted until seven minutes from time before he was replaced by Dwight Gayle.

It was Saint-Maximin who opened the scoring on Monday, whilst Wilson also had a goal ruled out for offside - highlighting the great impact the duo have on this Newcastle United side.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the injuries picked up by Wilson and Saint-Maximin:

Callum Wilson picked up a calf-injury against Manchester United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

What injuries did they pick up?

Wilson picked up a calf-injury just moments before the half-time whistle after a fairly innocuous challenge for the ball.

Saint-Maximin also picked up a suspected calf-injury late on in the contest against Manchester United.

How long will they be missing for?

Allan Saint-Maximin limped off with just seven minutes left of the clash with Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe may not have his top scorer back until after the winter, with Wilson’s injury expected to take him months, rather than weeks, to recover from.

The No.9 missed four games in September and October earlier this season through injury with this latest setback coming as a major disappointment for the striker who looked like getting back to his very best.

On the other hand, there are hopes that Saint-Maximin won’t be out for too long.

Because Newcastle’s game with Everton has been postponed, with the game against Southampton likely to follow suit, the Magpies won’t play again in the league until January 15, 2022 when they face Watford.

Whether this game comes too early for the Frenchman is unknown, however, it does give him over three weeks to recover from his injury.

What has Eddie Howe said?

Speaking post-match on Monday evening, Howe said: “Callum’s injury doesn’t look good. The way he went down, I feared the worst for him.

"Allan, I don’t think is as serious, but serious enough to bring him off. We’re stretched.”

Is there any other injury news?

Ryan Fraser also left St James’s Park complaining of a hamstring injury on Monday night but the extent of his injury is unknown.

Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett remain long-term absentees, although there is hope that the latter may make his return to the fold soon.

