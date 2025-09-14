Newcastle United news: Nick Woltemade netted on his debut against Wolves at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United secured their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 over Wolves at St James’ Park. A sole Nick Woltemade goal was enough for all three points as Eddie Howe’s side saw off a spirited second half from their opponents to secure the win.

Woltemade’s header would have impressed many of his predecessors as Newcastle United’s talisman, with even Alan Shearer praising the effort in the immediate aftermath of the goal. On his first start in the Premier League, the German impressed greatly, particularly in the first half, before being replaced by Will Osula in the 65th minute.

Woltemade was given a standing ovation by the St James’ Park crowd as he left the pitch, with chants of ‘Woltemade, Woltemade, Ole, Ole, Ole…’ ringing around St James’ Park, echoing the sound that greeted him following his goal. Newcastle United held onto that slender lead and withstood some late pressure from their visitors to ensure that all three points remained in the north east.

Nick Woltemade on injury concern

Woltemade’s withdrawal from the pitch did spark a few worried looks among the Magpies fanbase. Just 24 hours after it was revealed that fellow new signing Yoane Wissa would miss out on making his debut because of injury, it was slightly worrying to see Woltemade leave the pitch a few minutes earlier than anticipated.

However, post-match, the 23-year-old played down any worries that he had suffered an injury. Asked why he came off, Woltemade replied: “Because I had cramps, to be honest.

“Because it's my first game in Premier League, I have to adapt to this league and I was already cramping a bit, so I said maybe it's better if I go out now, because I want a good spirit on the pitch, and if I feel I can't give the energy anymore, what I did, then I said maybe it's better to take me out.”

Woltemade was also asked about how Premier League football compares to Bundesliga action. The German international played 70 times in the top-flight of his homeland before his move to the north east: “Yeah, it's faster [in the Premier League],” he responded.

“The duels are more intense and I guess the Premier League is the highest level of intensity, so I keep working on it and I have to adapt to this league.”

A debut goal for Woltemade came just four days after he joined up with his new teammates for the first time. Woltemade’s signing was announced a little over a fortnight ago, but international duty ensured that he didn’t take part in his first training session until earlier this week.

“Of course it takes some weeks, but I already feel really good here.” Woltemade said on how he is adapting to life at his new club.

“I already felt welcome when I met the fans in the city and also at the club, that's really special. I didn't have so many clubs in my life, but this already feels really good.

“The people who are working here are really nice, and you already feel welcome. They have an eye on you, so it's really good for me.”