Jacob Murphy was withdrawn minutes after coming off the bench in Newcastle’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund last month.

Head coach Eddie Howe previously suggested the player looks likely to need surgery that would rule him out of action for an extended period.

“We’re going to see how he is,” Howe said. “I think his shoulder has improved quite quickly so we’re trying to do everything we can to avoid an operation.”

There is also continued uncertainty surrounding Sven Botman with no return date given for the Dutchman for what was previously described as a minor knee injury which has since transpired to be more serious than first expected.

The player will continue to be assessed over the coming weeks with Howe hinting that surgery could be required if the injury doesn’t improve.

“Unfortunately not [a positive update] with Sven,” Howe added. “We’ll have to wait and see over the next few weeks and then hopefully we’ll get some more news but at the moment we’re still waiting to find out.”

Botman has missed the last eight matches for Newcastle in all competitions since scoring his first goal for the club in an 8-0 win at Sheffield United in September. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has stepped into the starting line-up in the 23-year-old’s absence.