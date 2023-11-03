‘Difficult’ - Newcastle United midfielder returns to training after major blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonali was banned from playing football for 10 months after breaching Italian betting regulations during his time at AC Milan before moving to Newcastle for £52million over the summer. The ban effectively ends the 23-year-old midfielder’s first season at the club with his expected return date at the end of August 2024.

But after seeking further clarity on what Tonali is able to do while he serves his ban, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the Italian is back training with the first-team.

Tonali can take part in training ground intra-squad friendly matches but the club are still awaiting confirmation on whether the player can be involved in friendly matches with other clubs.

And Howe admitted Tonali’s 10 month spell on the sidelines could prove to be a ‘lonely’ and ‘difficult’ one for the young midfielder.

“He’s training with us,” Howe revealed. “He’s started that lonely, I say lonely, he’s around his team-mates but we’re playing so many games at the moment that a lot of his sessions are individual or with small numbers so he’s started that journey really.

“10 months is going to be a real mental test for him to try and come through that period a better player which is our job as coaches to help him. It’s going to be difficult for him for sure.”