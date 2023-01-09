Newcastle United issue Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson illness updates for Carabao Cup tie

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be going full strength to win the match,” said United’s head coach, who lost midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Matt Targett to injuries last month.

Striker Wilson wasn’t involved at Hillsborough following a recent illness, while winger Saint-Maximin missed the tie after feeling unwell on the eve of the game.

“Allan, I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” said Howe. “Callum I expect to be back. Fingers crossed, Nick and Fabian will also be back.”

The quarter-final has “taken on huge importance” for the club, which hasn’t won a major trophy since 1969, according to Howe.

“The fact it’s earlier in the season, you have a better chance of playing your stronger team,” said Howe. “Saturday’s game, the timing, that was difficult because of Tuesday’s upcoming game. It was very quick turnaround on the back of a congested league period. But the Carabao Cup, in the latter stages, now takes on huge importance.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Hillsborough.

Newcastle beat Leicester 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

