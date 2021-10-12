Newcastle United issue Callum Wilson injury update ahead of Tottenham Hotspur game

The striker has been sidelined since late August with a thigh injury.

And Wilson could be available for Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur, which is the club’s first game since last week’s change in ownership.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (calf) is back in full training, while captain Jamaal Lascelles is also close to a return from a thigh problem.

A club statement read: “Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles are close to stepping up their respective returns from injury.”