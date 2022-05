Schar was forced off during last night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James’s Park after a collision with Eddie Nketiah.

The defender was replaced by Jamaal Lascelles.

Eddie Howe revealed after the game that Schar was taken off due to concussion protocols.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar leaves the pitch.