Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed the opening of the St James’ STACK fan zone ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The complex opens ahead of the Sela Weekender matches at St James’ Park against Girona and Brest on August 9 and August 10 respectively. It consists of 56 repurposed shipping containers and will be open to the public every day between 10am and midnight while also acting as a fan zone for Newcastle United games with large screens, a central plaza and a main stage.

The fan zone is ‘presented’ by Newcastle’s main sponsor Sela and has been built on the Strawberry Place land that was reacquired by the club in early 2023. The club have now shared fresh photos showing the completed fan zone following its official opening on Thursday, August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photos were accompanied by the caption: “St. James' STACK, presented by @Sela, is open for business! We will be open for the Sela Weekender this weekend - come and check it out!”

Discussing the opening of the fan zone, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “St. James’ STACK will add another dynamic element to the matchday experience ahead of the season-opening Sela Weekender.

“The vision of creating a bespoke multi-purpose entertainment destination has relied upon a real collaborative effort between Newcastle United and STACK. We’re proud of the club’s role in bringing a much-loved North East institution back to its original home in the city centre.

“Whether you’re a fan attending matches, socialising after work or family seeking entertainment at an upcoming event, the venue will offer something to suit every taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perfectly positioned in the heart of the community - within the shadow of the Gallowgate End - St. James’ STACK will be an excellent addition to both the club and the city.”

STACK CEO Neill Winch added: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring STACK back to Newcastle, especially following the outpouring of support we received after our closure in 2021. There was a real community outcry for STACK to remain a part of Newcastle, and we listened. As we expand across the UK, having STACK return to its hometown is a momentous occasion for us.

“This venue not only celebrates the vibrant spirit of Newcastle but also offers a unique space for fans, locals, and visitors to experience our distinctive blend of live entertainment, street food, and social engagement. The collaboration with Newcastle United and Sela has allowed us to create something truly special, and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it.”