Newcastle United issue new Callum Wilson illness update ahead of Leeds United amid injury concerns

Callum Wilson missed Newcastle United’s 3-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester City through illness, but the striker is back in training ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game.

Howe said: “Callum’s improved. He trained with us yesterday, so yeah, he’s in a better place.”

Asked if the England international – who returned from the World Cup earlier this month – would be in his squad, Howe said: “We’ll see how he goes today.”

Howe – who has lost midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to a calf injury – has a couple of other injury concerns ahead of the game, which comes ahead of a January 3 fixture away to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"Injury-wise, we are without Jonjo, Emil Krafth,” said United’s head coach, “Couple of other niggles in the squad from the (Leicester) game, but hopefully we get the majority of players training today.”

Meanwhile, Howe paid tribute to Pele after the Brazilian legend passed away yesterday aged 82.

“In my era, you grew up knowing of Pele, thinking of him as the best player the world had ever seen at that moment,” said Howe. “It's very, very sad. Whenever an icon passes away, it's a very sad moment for football. Seeing the reaction of everybody, media, everyone connected with football, he's certainly well remembered around the world.

