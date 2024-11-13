Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After three successive wins, Newcastle United are flying out to Saudi Arabia for some warm-weather training this week.

Newcastle will be based in Riyadh and train at Al Awwal Park, home of Al Nassr. Like Newcastle, Al Nassr are majority owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund but, due to a lack of financial restrictions, have been able to spend significantly in recent seasons with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozović and Aymeric Laporte.

The Magpies are without 10 members of their first-team squad for the trip due to international duty. Emil Krafth was due to join up with the Sweden squad this week but had to withdraw due to a broken collar bone.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the trip last week as he told The Gazette: “We’ve got an extended break as well because we play [West Ham United] on the Monday so players will go away, we go to Saudi Arabia and come back.

“We will try and keep the feeling we have now because we know we’re in a good position and building our season but we have some key games to come.”

Newcastle’s trip is in partnership with Saudi Arabian flag carrier airline Saudia and is part of the 2024 Riyadh Season.

No friendly match will be taking place during the trip but the club have now provided an official update for supporters.

A ‘Members Only’ digital Q&A with Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula will take place on Saturday from 11:15am to 12pm (GMT) after an open training session at Al Awwal Park. Supporters in Riyadh on Saturday will be able to attend the training session if they book a free ticket in advance via the Newcastle United website.

Following the international break and trip to Saudi Arabia, Newcastle return to Premier League action against West Ham United at St James’ Park on November 25 (8pm kick-off). The Magpies came from 1-3 down to beat West Ham 4-3 at St James’ Park last season and will host The Hammers eyeing a fourth straight win in all competitions.