Newcastle United issue official St James' Park update ahead of 2025 announcement

Newcastle United chief operations officer Brad Miller has provided a small update on the plans surrounding St James’ Park in a recent meeting.

Miller recently addressed supporters regarding the future of St James’ Park at a St James’ STACK event last month. The club have conducted a feasibility study regarding a potential expansion of the current stadium while also looking at the prospect of building a new stadium on a different site.

“We want to make sure it is a very robust process,” Miller said at the event. “So regardless of the outcome, I want to stand up in front of everybody throughout the process and say, ‘This is why it is a logical decision, with long-term competitiveness in mind.’

“Because as you have heard a lot, it is all about revenue and PSR. We have to work hard to make sure we give as much money as possible to Paul (Mitchell) and the football side in order to remain competitive on the field.

“In terms of next steps, we are coming towards the end of the next stage, the briefing stage. There are a lot of risks and opportunities at St James’.

“We have to take time to dig into those and make sure we’ve got the devil in the detail — in terms of the programme, how long it will take and what it will do for us in terms of revenue.”

Newcastle are set to announce the next step in their plans for St James’ Park in early 2025, something that was elaborated on by Miller in a recent meeting with the Newcastle Fan Advisory Board.

The minutes of the meeting, published on Newcastle’s official website read: “BM [Brad Miller] referred back to a previous stadium infrastructure presentation. Planners, architects, project managers are all working away on the two options and scenarios previously discussed.

“Executives from the club are aiming to go to board in the new year with conclusions from the above and will present this to shareholders before making a final decision.”

The Leazes Park site behind St James’ Park has recently returned to Newcastle City Council and has been discussed as a potential site for a new stadium. The Council also owns the land at St James’ Park and leases it to the club.