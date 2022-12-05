Newcastle United issue Saudi Arabia training camp update as Alexander Isak joins squad

Eddie Howe and his players arrived in Riyadh yesterday ahead of for a short training camp and friendly against Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal during the World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Isak, sidelined since September with a thigh injury, has travelled along with defender Emil Krafth, who is recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Howe has also taken a number of young players, including midfieder Joe White.

Howe revealed last month that club-record signing Isak was making good progress ahead of this month’s restart. United’s head coach said: “We hope, by the time the games start, he’s available for selection.”

Newcastle, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, visited Jeddah in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the club’s latest trip to the country, Howe said: "Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season. It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.

"We will have access to world-class facilities as refurbishments at our own training ground continue, and we look forward to facing Al-Hilal and playing in front of our growing numbers of supporters in the region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

United’s players will be attending a “meet and greet” events with fans in Riyadh, while there will also be an event for supporters at the Hyatt Regency on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad