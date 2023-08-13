It took Tonali just six minutes to find the net as he slid the ball in from Anthony Gordon’s cross. Following Moussa Diaby’s equaliser, Newcastle then ran riot with a brace from Alexander Isak and further goals from Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes off the bench.

Following the match, United head coach Eddie Howe said on Tonali’s debut: “Really pleased with Sandro, really good today.

“He has settled in well and adapted to the style really well. The goal will do him no harm at all, and the same for Harvey [Barnes].”

Since Tonali’s £52million arrival from AC Milan over the summer, there has been social media speculation regarding how happy the player was to make the move to England - fuelled by a lack of available footage of the Italian smiling.

But it was evident Tonali has had no issues settling into his new surroundings based on his competitive debut for the club. Newcastle’s official Twitter account also hit back at the claims by sarcastically posting: “Bro doesn’t even want to be here.”

The tweet was accompanied by Tonali passionately celebrating the opening goal with his new team-mates.