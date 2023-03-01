Eddie Howe’s side were ultimately unsuccessful in ending the club’s 54-year wait for a major trophy, however, the conduct and support from fans in Wembley and that had travelled to the capital drew great praise from all involved with the club. Almost 33,000 fans watched on at the national stadium, whilst estimates reveal around 100,000 Newcastle United supporters travelled to the capital over the weekend to soak in the atmosphere of their first appearance in a cup final at the new Wembley Stadium.

Following the weekend’s events, the Newcastle United board have released a statement to ‘express gratitude’ on how supporters have represented the club in their journey to the final.

The statement read: ‘We would like to express our gratitude to our supporters, players and staff for an incredible journey through to the Carabao Cup final.

‘For our fans, your support for Eddie Howe and the players has been magnificent - not just at the weekend - but throughout each round of the competition and in the build-up to the final.

‘Though the result did not go as we had all hoped for on Sunday, we are so proud of how you represented Newcastle United on such an important occasion in the club's history.

‘To see London taken over by so many of our fans was very special. We were thrilled to see our fans in great spirits and representing the club and city impeccably. And the scenes at a packed Trafalgar Square will live long in the memory, and we would like to pay special tribute to those who helped to clean-up afterwards. This simple, selfless gesture is just one example of what makes our supporters the best in the world.

Newcastle United fans wave flags and show their support prior to the Carabao Cup Final (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

‘The scenes around Wembley and inside the stadium on Sunday were beyond inspiring. The passionate support you gave the club throughout the day and the sea of black and white you created were remarkable. We could not have asked for any more from you.

‘We also know that many of you could not be there on the day. We have seen so many messages, photos and videos of people coming together to support the team around the world, and they have been just as uplifting.

‘Wherever you watched the match, know that we truly appreciate your support.

‘On the pitch, the team gave everything to achieve the victory we all craved. With the support of Eddie and the backroom team, they showed tenacity, bravery and absolute commitment to the cause right until the end. While the result didn't go our way, the way everyone stuck together remains a source of immense pride. And we will always remember the incredible flag waving of all of our fans until the final moments of the match.

‘That connection and sense of family is part of our identity, and we will need to call on it again as we go forward together into a crucial part of the season ahead.

‘While our focus shifts back to the Premier League, our ambitions are strengthened by this experience and it will only make us even more determined as we move forward.