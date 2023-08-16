Following Sandro Tonali’s £55m move to St James’ Park, Newcastle United have raided the San Siro a second time to sign young defender Cathal Heffernan on a two-year deal. Heffernan, who impressed for the Magpies whilst on-trial during pre-season, will move to Newcastle to join the Under-21’s set-up.

Heffernan, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, was revealed as a Newcastle United player on Wednesday after a picture of the defender holding up a Newcastle United shirt with his name on the back went viral on social media. However, it was a familiar face that stood alongside the teenager that had many Newcastle United supporters talking on social media.

Pictured to the right of Heffernan was former Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United midfielder Stephen Ireland. During a largely forgettable loan spell at St James’ Park in 2011, Ireland made just two appearances for the Magpies, seeing less than 50 minutes game time in total.

After retiring from football in 2018, Ireland worked as a coach and mentor for some of Irish football’s brightest young talents. Speaking to Buzz.ie in 2020, Ireland revealed how he transitioned into the role - one that involved him helping his son Joshua during his time at Stoke and Heffernan whilst he was at Cork City.

Ireland said: “I started coaching and mentoring some young talents. My son is at Stoke. I put on some extra sessions for some of his teammates, gave them an insight into football, into the dos and don’ts.

“I went through nutrition, sleep and recovery, the mental side of the game, their mental health and decision-making.

“Are they on their phone too close to a game? Is that distracting their performance? Are they going to bed too late? Every little detail.”